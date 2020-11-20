SAT extends suspension of physical hearing till Dec 2 amid Covid-19

The (SAT) on Friday extended suspension of physical hearing till December 2 amid the pandemic.

Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing.

"... the judicial work of the tribunal (physical hearing) shall remain suspended till 02 December, 2020," SAT said in a notification.

However, the office would remain open for administrative work, it added.

As per the notification, the tribunal would keep functioning via video conference from November 23 from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm until further orders.

The office of the registry would function from November 23 from 11 am to 4.30 pm on all working days.

Besides, matters fixed for physical hearing between November 23 to December 2 would be rescheduled from December 22 to December 31.

Earlier, the tribunal had suspended physical hearing till November 20 while continuing to function through video conference.

In case of extreme urgent matters, parties may file cases by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, SAT said.

