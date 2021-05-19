Tamil Nadu CM orders 30-day leave for Rajiv case convict Perarivalan

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin extends Rs 4,000 Covid-19 assistance scheme
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls end peacefully, voter turnout 71.79%
Congress candidate in Tamil Nadu polls, Madhava Rao dies of Covid-19
DMK President Stalin files nomination from Kolathur in Tamil Nadu
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K
Stalin on Wednesday ordered 30-day ordinary leave for A G Perarivalan, Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict who is lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison here.
Stalin, considering a petition from Arputhammal, mother of Perarivalan seeking leave on medical grounds for her son, relaxed relevant rules and "ordered grant of 30 day ordinary leave," an official release here said.
Perarivalan, serving life sentence, is among the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assasination case.
The former Prime Minister was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur near here by a woman suicide bomber Dhanu at an election rally of the Congress party.
Last year, the Madras High Court had granted him 30-day parole and the Supreme Court had extended it by a week for medical check up.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU