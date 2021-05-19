Aerial survey: NCP asks if PM 'singling out' Gujarat; Raut takes dig

-
The NCP, which is one of the
constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), on Wednesday wondered whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas in Gujarat and Diu amounted to discrimination against Maharashtra which too was affected by the cyclonic storm.
Taking a dig, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the PM was not conducting an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas in Maharashtra because he knew that the state is led by a strong chief minister unlike in his home state Gujarat.
The prime minister reached Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Wednesday to review the situation in the state in the aftermath of the cyclone and proceeded for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, an official said.
After the survey, the PM is scheduled to hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.
"Today PM Modi ji is taking an ariel survey of #CycloneTauktae affected areas of Daman, Diu and Gujarat. Why not the same of the areas affected in #Maharashtra? Is this not clear cut discrimination?" Maharashtra minister and NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.
The NCP is one of the constituents of the Sena-led state government.
Before making landfall in Gujarat late Monday night, cyclonic storm Tauktae had battered many areas in Maharashtra, particularly in the coastal region.
The cyclonic storm had left behind a trail of destruction in coastal areas of Gujarat, killing 45 people across 12 districts, officials said on Wednesday.
"The prime minister is not conducting an aerial survey of Maharashtra to assess the damage caused due to the cyclone because he is aware that the state is being led by a strong and able leader like (chief minister) Uddhav Thackeray who is capable of handling all kinds of problems," Raut told reporters.
The Sena MP sarcastically said there was no need to criticise the PM's visit to only Gujarat when the cyclone has caused damage elsewhere too.
"The PM is touring his home state where there is a weak state government and the cyclone has caused a maximum damage," he said.
The cyclone has wreaked havoc in Maharashtra and Goa as well, Raut added.
