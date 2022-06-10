Gujarat sees 143 Covid cases, first death since May 7; active tally now 608

reported 143 COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday, which raised its tally to 12,25,958 and toll to 10,945, state health department official said.

The death, which took place in Gandhinagar, was the first from the infection since May 7, he pointed out.

So far, 12,14,405 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 51 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 608, he added.

Ahmedabad reported 86 cases, followed by 18 in Vadodara, 10 each in Gandhinagar and Surat and eight in Rajkot, among other districts, the official said.

A government release said 11.04 crore doses have been administered in the state so far, including 59,719 during the day.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,958, new cases 143, death toll 10,945, discharged 12,14,405, active cases 608, people tested so far - figures not released.

