Gujarat sees 143 Covid cases, first death since May 7; active tally now 608

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat reports four new cases of Omicron variant; tally rises to 11
Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP
Nearly half of Biden's 500 mn free Covid-19 tests still unclaimed
Gujarat sees 177 Covid-19 cases, tally now 829,359; no Omicron case
Vibrant Gujarat Summit postponed by state govt due to COVID-19 surge
-
Gujarat reported 143 COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday, which raised its tally to 12,25,958 and toll to 10,945, state health department official said.
The death, which took place in Gandhinagar, was the first from the infection since May 7, he pointed out.
So far, 12,14,405 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 51 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 608, he added.
Ahmedabad reported 86 cases, followed by 18 in Vadodara, 10 each in Gandhinagar and Surat and eight in Rajkot, among other districts, the official said.
A government release said 11.04 crore doses have been administered in the state so far, including 59,719 during the day.
The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,958, new cases 143, death toll 10,945, discharged 12,14,405, active cases 608, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU