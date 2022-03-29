MK Stalin to take up development issues of Tamil Nadu with PM Modi

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during his four-day visit to New Delhi from March 30, will meet Prime Minister and take up a host of issues related to the development of the state with him.

This will be his second meeting with the Prime Minister after he assumed office in May 2021 as the chief minister of .

In a statement, the Chief Minister's office said that while the meeting with the Prime Minister on March 31 stands confirmed, that with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh awaits comfirmation.

Stalin is expected to take up several issues concerning the state, including pending bills with the Governor and other infrastructure and development issues.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will inaugurate 'Anna Kalaignar Arivalayam', the DMK party office in New Delhi on April 2. DMK Parliamentary party leader and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu has met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BJP president J.P. Nadda, and other senior leaders and extended the invitation of the DMK office inauguration.

Notably, the DMK is trying to catapult Stalin to the stage as an alternative to the BJP during the 2024 polls and the Delhi office inauguration is considered a major meeting point with senior regional chieftains and to take up the coordination for an anti-NDA front at the level.

While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had travelled across the country and met senior opposition leaders for a joint front, Stalin is more acceptable as he maintains an excellent relationship with the Congress, CPM, and CPI which will be of use for a anti-BJP front.

