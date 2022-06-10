West Bengal reports over a hundred new Covid-19 cases after 3 months

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal HS result 2022 out on wbchse.nic.in: 88.44% pass; know details
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
CWC 2022 India vs West Indies: Women in blue face the Caribbean juggernaut
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
CWC 2022 IND W vs WI W: Toss, India and West Indies Playing 11 prediction
-
West Bengal reported over a hundred new COVID-19 cases on Friday after three months, Health Department officials said.
The state recorded 107 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 20,20,034, they said.
The state's daily COVID-19 tally had crossed the century mark for the last time on March 11 when it reported 106 cases.
The new cases were detected after testing 7,689 samples -- a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent, it said.
The toll remained at 21,205 with no new deaths reported.
West Bengal is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, with experts attributing the spike to not wearing of masks and not adhering to social distance norms by people in public places.
"This was about to happen because of the negligent attitude of people, who have forgotten the basic COVID protocols," a senior doctor said.
In the last 24 hours, 49 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 19,98,254.
There are 575 active cases in the state at present. Of them, 553 patients are in home isolation and 22 are undergoing treatment in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU