Tamil Nadu coornavirus update: State reports 5,684 new Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
A total of 5,684 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
The total number of cases in the state now stands at 4,74,940, including 50,213 active cases and 4,16,715 discharges.
The Health Department said that 87 more people died due to the disease and the death toll has gone up to 8,012.
India's COVID-19 count has gone up to 42,80,423 with 75,809 new cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU