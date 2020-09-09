JUST IN
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine study paused after one 'unexplained' illness
Tamil Nadu coornavirus update: State reports 5,684 new Covid-19 cases

A total of 5,684 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a girl at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease.

A total of 5,684 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 4,74,940, including 50,213 active cases and 4,16,715 discharges.

The Health Department said that 87 more people died due to the disease and the death toll has gone up to 8,012.

India's COVID-19 count has gone up to 42,80,423 with 75,809 new cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 07:03 IST

