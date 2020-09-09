JUST IN
Uttarakhand coronavirus update: 658 new Covid-19 cases reported

A total of 658 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Uttarakhand on Tuesday taking the total count of cases to 26,094

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a woman at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease.

A total of 658 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Uttarakhand on Tuesday taking the total count of cases to 26,094.

The total count includes 8,184 active cases and 17,473 recoveries.

The state Health Department said that 360 persons have died due to the virus in the state.

India's COVID-19 count went up to 42,80,423 on Tuesday after 75,809 new cases were reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 06:51 IST

