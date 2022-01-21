Tamil Nadu farmers' groups protest Karnataka Congress plan for Mekedatu dam

-
Even as the Congress has put its protest march in Karnataka on hold, Tamil Nadu farmer groups and organisations have lodged strong protests against the party conducting a padayatra against the state and Central governments for the construction of a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu.
Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasaigal Sangam General Secretary P.R. Pandian came out strongly against the Tamil Nadu Congress leadership on its silence regarding the matter. He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to issue strong statement against the Congress' Karnataka unit.
"We had conducted protest marches on the issue but were stopped by the police at Zuzuvadi town close to the border of Karnataka. The DMK should question the Congress of Tamil Nadu as to why that party is silent on a burning issue of Tamil farmers and people of the state. Chief Minister Stalin must act and not remain a mute spectator given the DMK's alliance with the Congress. We will conduct strong protests across the state against this," Pandian told IANS.
Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam President P. Ayyakkannu told IANS that his organisation would conduct a protest in New Delhi against the moves to construct a new dam at Mekedatu.
"We will conduct a protest march at New Delhi with 500 farmers participating. We will not allow a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery to affect the lives of Tamil people. The date of our march will be known only after the state executive meeting scheduled on January 21."
Rumblings are brewing in Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu dam and the silence of the state Congress against the move of its counterpart in Karnataka.
--IANS
aal/svn
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
