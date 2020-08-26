JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

NIFT and IIP to help UP artisans design and package their products
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu govt seeks exemption of students attempting NEET from state

The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre to scrap NEET or at least exempt students from the state from attending that exam if they were held, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday.

Topics
NEET exams | Tamil Nadu government

Press Trust of India  |  Erode (TN) 

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education
Photo: Shutterstock

The Tamil Nadu government has

requested the Centre to scrap NEET or at least exempt students from the state from attending that exam if they were held, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Rs 4.62 crore worth of developmental works in Nambiyur village near Gobichettipalayam, the School Education Minister reiterated that Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on re-opening of schools only after the COVID-19 pandemic goes.

The Minister said admission in government and government-aided schools has begun and the response has been overwhelming.

Replying to a query on complaints from parents of school students that some private institutions were collecting 100 per cent fee, the Minister said if the parents lodge a proper complaint with proof, action would be taken on such schools.

He cited the court order that only 40 per cent of the fees should be collected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 16:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU