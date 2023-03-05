Tamil Nadu health dept to hold 1,000 fever camps on Mar 10 as cases rise

The health department would hold over 1,000 fever camps on March 10 in the wake of reported increase in fever cases among the public in Tamil Nadu, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

The minister said mobile fever clinics would be deployed in 200 places on the day aimed at benefitting members of the public in the city.

In a statement here, Subramanian said fever cases reported were due to cold conditions that prevailed in the state till recently. Its symptoms include body ache, throat pain, cold, cough and fever.

Each fever camp would have a doctor accompanied with a nurse, lab technician and an assistant. Senior citizens and those ailing with co-morbidities, parents with children are appealed to take part in the camps. Adequate medicines have been made available in the camps, he said.

To prevent the spread of the disease, one can protect themselves by wearing a facial mask, hand hygiene, maintaining social distance, he said in the release.

