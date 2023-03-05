JUST IN
CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate Ashram flyover extension on Monday
E-auction of gifts received by Haryana CM Khattar gets nearly Rs 1.15 cr

E-auction of gifts received by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have fetched nearly Rs 1.15 crore and the amount will be deposited in CM's Relief Fund, according to an official statement on Sunday

Topics
Haryana Government | Manohar Lal Khattar

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
The gifts auctioned included a 3D model of the chief minister that fetched Rs 21 lakh, a sculpture of Arjun's chariot for Rs 6.41 lakh, a Kamakhya temple sculpture for Rs 5.80 lakh and Ram Janmabhoomi temple model for Rs 1.75 lakh, it said.

A total of 51 gifts put up for auction by the government through Uphaar Portal have fetched nearly Rs 1.15 crore, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amit Agrawal said.

"The amount received from the auction of gifts will be deposited in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and will be spent on public welfare works," he said.

Agrawal said the Chief Minister had decided to auction the gifts presented to him by social organizations or individuals. The Chief Minister Uphaar Portal was launched for that purpose.

"In the first phase, 51 gifts were auctioned till February 28. The base amount of each gift was mentioned on the portal. Soon after the completion of the auction process in the first phase, the chief minister will present the gifts to the bidders," Agrawal said, adding the gifts can also be sent by courier if the bidder so desires.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had organized an auction process on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, in which he had e-auctioned about 1,200 gifts received. The funds collected through this were used in the Namami Gange Mission.

"Inspired by this idea, Chief Minister Manohar Lal has also started the process of auction of the gifts received by him," said the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 21:01 IST

