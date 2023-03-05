20 million youths to get employment in 3-4 years, says UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday said that the State Government is running a big campaign under Mission Rozgar through which more than two crore youths of the state will get jobs and employment in different sectors in the next three-four years.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day 'Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav', organised in collaboration with the National Skill Development Mission and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said, "The Government has also started CM Apprenticeship Training with which seven and a half lakh youths of the state will be connected."

"Under the Apprenticeship scheme, the government and the industry will each give half of the honorarium to the youths studying in universities and colleges. They will be connected with experiential work and new training" the CM added.

"The presence of 112 companies in this festival proves that we have potential. The move to connect thousands of youth with jobs and employment is related to the campaign to link Uttar Pradesh's scale with skill", he added.

CM Yogi pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Skill Development Mission has given a new identity, platform and flight to the aspirations of crores of youths of the country.

"Within the last 6 years, the state government has carried out skill development of 16 lakh youths through PM Skill Development Mission, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and Shram and Seva Yojana," he said.

CM Yogi further added saying, "Only a few days ago, our Government has entered into an agreement with Tata Technology to connect the youth of Uttar Pradesh with skill development. Through this, 35,000 youths will be given on-job and apprenticeship training. We have told every industry coming to the state to associate one or the other institution with them and contribute to the skill development of the youth of the place where the industry is set up. Now our youths will not have to migrate as they will get employment in their villages and districts. With this, according to the vision of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh will be able to discharge the role of growth engine of the country's economy."

CM Yogi further said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given a vision to India.

"He had given the idea of the Golden Quadrilateral to the country. Better connectivity was given to the villages through the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. Farming at that time had come to mean a business of loss. However, during the novel coronavirus pandemic, agriculture was the only thriving business in the world and became a source of strength for the world. It not only saved the world from starvation, but also helped in achieving economic self-reliance. This was possible because there was connectivity in every village and farmers could easily take their produce to the market," he said.

He said that today the government of India is taking forward the Farmer Producer Organization with new technology and seeds, while earlier, there was a competition to produce more food and now for healthy competition in agriculture, the Government is promoting non-toxic farming.

CM Yogi said that former President Dr Abdul Kalam had given Vision 2020 to the country, adding that the country was moving forward with that vision and its positive outcomes are very much visible today.

"The result of Vision 2020 is that when the country was celebrating its Independence Day in the year 2022, India got presidency of the G20 countries with the most resources, business, GDP and most patents in the world. This is a display of India's strength and power," the CM added.

He said that when a 17-year-old youth demonstrated a computer for the first time in 1965 and discussed Artificial and Organic Intelligence, people wondered if that was possible at all. While today innovations are happening in universities around the world regarding Artificial Intelligence.

"When the society moves with the changing world and our youth thinks ten steps ahead of it, development is seen touching a new height," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi said that the government is going to start One Family One ID card., through which mapping of every family of the state will be done.

"With this, we will know with one click that which scheme and employment of the government has not been given to which family and it will be made available to them", CM Yogi further said.

