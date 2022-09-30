JUST IN
SC Collegium recommends 3 new chief justices for HCs, transfers 2
Kanpur hostel staffer held for filming obscene videos of girls, say police
High-level probe to be conducted into Karnataka's Gangolli jetty collapse
PM Modi launches phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro rail project at Kalupur station
CM Kejriwal announces Winter Action Plan to check air pollution in Delhi
Fire break out at call centre building in Noida; 5 people rescued so far
Indian monsoon season ends with 7% excess rainfall, says IMD
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma virtually inaugurates 50 upgraded schools
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan takes charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff
India, California to collaborate for innovation in zero-emission vehicles
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Automakers decrease production of CNG vehicles as natural gas prices rise
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu govt appoints special teams to monitor paddy procurement

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed special teams to monitor the paddy procurement in the state; different areas have been earmarked under the supervision of various officers

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Paddy

IANS  |  Chennai 

farmer, agriculture, paddy
Photo: PTI

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed special teams to monitor the paddy procurement in the state. While the department of Food and Civil Supplies is the umbrella body to monitor the procurement, different areas have been earmarked under the supervision of various officers.

There have been several teething issues related to the procurement of paddy with even inadequate space at the direct procurement centres (DPCs) and assessment of moisture levels of paddy as well as online verification of the documents submitted by the farmers who are supplying paddy to these centres.

During the 2022-23 season there has been a surplus production of paddy and due to many unforeseen circumstances, procurement was delayed but has commenced now. In order to have proper monitoring of the procurement, the senior officials are being given charge by the Civil Supplies department.

Civil Supplies Commissioner V. Rajaraman, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) Managing Director, S. Prabhakar, and Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation managing director, A. Sivagananam, TNCSC Joint Managing director, K. Karpagam and joint registrar of cooperative societies, A. Shankar are in-charge of the monitoring of the paddy procurement in various districts of the state.

The TNCSC is procuring paddy in delta districts of Tamil Nadu while the National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF) will procure paddy from non- delta districts.

--IANS

aal/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 15:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.