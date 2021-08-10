Tamil Nadu prepared to tackle 3rd Covid-19 wave: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian has said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin is fully prepared to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 infection.

The Minister on Monday said one lakh beds with oxygen supply and children's wards are ready in the state to tackle if there is a surge in cases.

Chief Minister Stalin gave top priority to the state Health and Family welfare department, he said, adding that Tamil Nadu has set an example in protecting the people during the two Covid waves.

Subramanian said nearly 60 per cent of the people after being infected with Covid-19 died due to high blood pressure, diabetics, obesity, and other co-morbidities.

The "Makkali Thedi Maruthuvam" scheme of the state Health department bringing quality healthcare to the doorstep of the people which was launched by Chief Minister Stalin at Krishnagiri district on Saturday had already benefited 25,617 people, Subramanian added. The scheme mainly focuses to provide health assistance to those with high diabetes and obesity.

The Minister said Tamil Nadu was at the forefront in the country in terms of vaccinating pregnant women.

