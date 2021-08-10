Tamil Nadu prepared to tackle 3rd Covid-19 wave: Health Minister

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu goes to polls today, first time sans Jayalalitha, Karunanidhi
AIADMK no longer Jayalalithaa's party, turned into PM Modi's slave: Owaisi
Tamil Nadu: DMDK walks out of AIADMK-BJP alliance
75% jobs to locals in Tamil Nadu: Will poll promise translate into policy?
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls end peacefully, voter turnout 71.79%
-
Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian has said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin is fully prepared to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 infection.
The Minister on Monday said one lakh beds with oxygen supply and children's wards are ready in the state to tackle if there is a surge in cases.
Chief Minister Stalin gave top priority to the state Health and Family welfare department, he said, adding that Tamil Nadu has set an example in protecting the people during the two Covid waves.
Subramanian said nearly 60 per cent of the people after being infected with Covid-19 died due to high blood pressure, diabetics, obesity, and other co-morbidities.
The "Makkali Thedi Maruthuvam" scheme of the state Health department bringing quality healthcare to the doorstep of the people which was launched by Chief Minister Stalin at Krishnagiri district on Saturday had already benefited 25,617 people, Subramanian added. The scheme mainly focuses to provide health assistance to those with high diabetes and obesity.
The Minister said Tamil Nadu was at the forefront in the country in terms of vaccinating pregnant women.
--IANS
aal/khz/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU