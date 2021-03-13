AIADMK no longer Jayalalithaa's party, turned into PM Modi's slave: Owaisi

-
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is no longer Jayalalithaa's party, and has 'unfortunately' turned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slave, said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday.
"AIADMK is no longer Madam Jayalalithaa's party as she always kept her party away from BJP. Unfortunately, AIADMK has turned into Narendra Modi's slave now," said the AIMIM chief at a public rally in Chennai.
Defending his party's alliance with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Owaisi attacked the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and raised questions on its alliance with Congress.
"Shiv Sena's Chief Minister said in Maharashtra Assembly that he felt proud that Shiv Sena sacrificed Babri Masjid. Does DMK also agree with Shiv Sena today? Dhinakaran Sahab and I are accused of being the 'B' team of BJP. But DMK is sitting with Congress who helped Shiv Sena come to power. It's been said that BJP is getting benefitted since we're contesting in Assembly polls. Can DMK tell me their definition of secularism? Congress is supporting Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Is Shiv Sena secular or communal as per you (DMK)?" he asked.
AIMIM will contest three assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram in alliance with AMMK.
Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
