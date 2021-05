Tamil Nadu records highest Covid-19 cases in country in last 24 hours

has recorded the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, 33,059 people in the state tested positive for the SARS CoV2 virus, taking the cumulative total of cases to 16,64,350.

On May 15, set a record with 33,658 new cases; on May 16, it was 33,181 cases and on May 17, it was 33,075.

The death count has also continued to increase with 364 people losing their lives due to Covid in the last 24 hours in the state. The overall death toll in the state is 18,369 the fourth highest in the country.

The increase in the number of active cases is another worrying factor for the health officials. On Tuesday, 2,42,949 people were undergoing Covid treatment in health care centres as well as their homes.

