Tamil Nadu reports 119 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

Tamil Nadu has reported 119 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,92,696 till date, the Department of Health said on Saturday.
There were no fresh fatalities and the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,048, a bulletin said here.
As many as 204 people got recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,53,509 leaving 1,139 active infections.
Chennai added 30 new cases to the tally while the rest were spread across other districts. Eight of the 38 districts reported zero new cases.
The State capital leads among districts with 249 active infections and overall 7,92,816 cases.
A total of 8,664 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,98,16,827 so far, said the bulletin.
First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 23:11 IST
