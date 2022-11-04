Maharashtra reports 230 new Covid cases, one death, 229 recoveries in a day

on Friday recorded 230 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,32,954 and the toll to 1,48,391, a health official said.

The addition to the tally is a dip from the 259 cases reported on Thursday, he pointed out.

Mumbai led with 47 cases, while the sole death took place in Raigad district, he added.

The recovery count increased by 229 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,82,858, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,705, the official informed.

State health department data showed the recover rate was 98.15 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,53,20,844 tests have been conducted in the state, including 16,403 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra's cases for the day: Fresh cases: 230; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 1,705; Tests: 16,403.

