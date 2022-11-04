JUST IN
India has fifth-largest metro network in the world: Hardeep Singh Puri
Delhi orders govt staff to WFH, primary schools closure as pollution spikes
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to lead India at COP27 in Egypt
Air pollution: SC to hear PIL seeking guidelines on farm fires on Nov 10
Terror funding case: ED attaches J-K separatist Shabir Shah's house
Remarketing adoption in India jumps 50% during festival season: Study
Global space cooperation integral part of Indian space programme: Offficial
Twitter starts laying off employees in India as part of global job cuts
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar during protest
Central Vista: New building work going on at fast pace, says Hardeep Puri
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
India has fifth-largest metro network in the world: Hardeep Singh Puri
RPF arrests 319 offenders in month-long special drive: Indian Railways
Business Standard

Maharashtra reports 230 new Covid cases, one death, 229 recoveries in a day

Maharashtra's coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 230; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 1,705; Tests: 16,403

Topics
Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Delta variant of coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 230 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,32,954 and the toll to 1,48,391, a health official said.

The addition to the tally is a dip from the 259 cases reported on Thursday, he pointed out.

Mumbai led with 47 cases, while the sole death took place in Raigad district, he added.

The recovery count increased by 229 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,82,858, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,705, the official informed.

State health department data showed the recover rate was 98.15 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,53,20,844 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 16,403 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra's coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 230; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 1,705; Tests: 16,403.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 19:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU