Tamil Nadu rushes to rein in onion prices, says will crack down on hoarders

The Tamil Nadu Government said on Tuesday it will crack down on traders hoarding onions or selling them above fixed prices, speaking out as prices crossed Rs 90 a kg.
The government said it has set up committees led by Civil Supplies commissioners to conduct checks in districts. Retailers holding over 10 tonnes and wholesalers with over 50 tonnes will face action.
The state government has sent a team to Nasik in Maharashtra to buy onions and sell them through cooperative societies.
According to reports, prices at the wholesale market in Koyambedu was around Rs 60 a kg and retail prices was around Rs 80 and in several places it even touches upto Rs 90-100.
