JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Cadila Healthcare completes phase-2 trial of Hepatitis C drug for Covid-19
Business Standard

FM announces Rs 900 crore grant for coronavirus vaccine research

The grant does not cover the actual cost of vaccine and distribution expenses

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus | Community Transmission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus, vaccine, covid, drugs, Sepsivac, clinical trials
Photo: Shutterstock

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Thursday announced a Rs 900 crore grant to the Department of Biotechnology for COVID-19 vaccine research.

She said the grant does not cover the actual cost of vaccine and distribution expenses, which will be made separately as and when the vaccine is available.

She also said that Rs 10,200 crore additional budget outlay will be provided towards capital and industrial expenditure for domestic defence equipment, industrial incentives and infrastructure and green energy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, November 12 2020. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU