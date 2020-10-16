Rajnath Singh presents Raksha Mantri Trophy for best command hospitals

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday awarded an Indian Air Force (IAF) hospital in Bengaluru the Raksha Mantri trophy for the best command hospital for 2019, said an official statement.
The Eastern command hospital in Kolkata was awarded the Raksha Mantri trophy for the second best command hospital by the minister for the year 2019, said the Defence Ministry statement.
The award ceremony was attended by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and senior armed forces and civilian dignitaries, the statement noted.
"Raksha Mantri, while complementing the two hospitals on their outstanding performance, acknowledged the commendable services being rendered by the AFMS (Armed Forces Medical Services)," the statement said.
These two hospitals are run by the AFMS only.
"Command Hospital (Air Force) Bengaluru and Command Hospital (Eastern Command) Kolkata were judged as the Best and Second Best Command Hospital for the year 2019 respectively," it said.
The services of the AFMS range from combat medical support to troops deployed in operational roles to healthcare services at mid- zonal, zonal and tertiary care hospitals of the AFMS.
