Tamil Nadu tops in number of senior citizens' murders in 2021: NCRB report

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has said Tamil Nadu topped in the number of murders of senior citizens in the year 2021.
According to the NCRB records, 191 people aged above 60 were killed in Tamil Nadu in 2021.
Maharashtra was second -- 181 senior citizens were killed in the state during this period.
The NCRB report said that the number of murders involving the elderly have been on a rise in Tamil Nadu since 2019.
In 2019, 173 of the 1,745 murder cases were of older people.
It is to be noted that the latest report of the NCRB has come after a few sensational murders involving senior citizens in the state.
An activist of the non-governmental organisation Help Age India while speaking to IANS said an increase in cooperation between the elders and the police is required to check the crime.
Sources in the government told IANS that Tamil Nadu's policy on senior citizens which will be finalised will strengthen the safety measure for elderly people.
--IANS
aal/pgh
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 07:13 IST