Sixth monkeypox case in Delhi, Patient in stable condition at LNJP Hospital

-
ALSO READ
India working on indigenous kit to test monkeypox as cases on the rise
Delhi's first monkeypox patient recovers, discharged from hospital
No need to panic over monkeypox, have taken steps to curb it: Kerala govt
LNJP made nodal centre for monkeypox management in Delhi; training begins
Monkeypox outbreak showing signs of slowing in the UK, says health agency
-
The condition of a young woman of African origin, who is the sixth reported case of monkeypox in Delhi, is stable, sources said.
The patient is admitted to the LNJP Hospital here.
"A total of six cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delhi so far. The latest is a young woman of African origin. Her condition is stable at present," a source said.
The six cases comprise three men and three women.
"The early five cases have been treated and discharged," a senior doctor said.
Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.
According to a study done recently by the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), all the first five cases had presented with "mild to moderate grade intermittent fever, myalgia (muscle pain) and lesions on the genitals, groins, lower limb, trunk and upper limb".
Four cases had non-tender firm lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes). No secondary complications or sexually transmitted infections were recorded in these cases except for Hepatitis B in one case, it had said.
In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24. Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal facility to treat patients with this viral infection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 22:52 IST