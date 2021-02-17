Tamilisai receives warrant of appointment as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor

Special Resident Commissioner Krishna Kumar Singh called on Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, here on Wednesday and handed over the Warrant of Appointment to discharge the duties as the Lieutenant Governor of the union territory following the removal of

The Resident Commissioner met the Governor at Raj Bhavan to handover the Warrant of Appointment, Secretary to Governor said in a press communique.

"Please to receive the Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of Lieutenant Governor of from the Hon'ble President of India," Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday night removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given additional charge as the Lieutenant Governor till a permanent replacement is announced.

Bedi has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy ever since her appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

The development came amid the crisis in Congress government in the union territory following resignation of four legislators during the last one month.

The opposition has claimed that the government headed by Narayanasamy has slipped into minority following series of resignations. The ruling party, however, denied this.

