JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs: Health ministry
Business Standard

Toolkit case: Bombay HC grants transit pre-arrest bail to Nikita Jacob

Justice P D Naik gave Jacob three weeks' time to approach the court concerned in Delhi for relief

Topics
Greta Thunberg

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

bombay high court
According to the Delhi police, the two along with arrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, were allegedly involved in preparing the document and were in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements"

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted transit anticipatory bail to advocate Nikita Jacob, a suspect in a case registered by Delhi police in connection with the "toolkit" shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg over the ongoing farmers' protest.

Justice P D Naik gave Jacob three weeks' time to approach the court concerned in Delhi for relief.

On Tuesday, another suspect in the case, Shantanu Muluk, an engineer based in Maharashtra's Beed district, was also granted transit anticipatory bail for 10 days by the HC's Aurangabad bench.

Jacob and Muluk, who claim to be environmental activists, had approached the HC after a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrants against them.

According to the Delhi police, the two along with arrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, were allegedly involved in preparing the document and were in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements".

The Delhi police on Monday alleged that Ravi along with Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, February 17 2021. 14:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU