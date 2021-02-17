Toolkit case: Bombay HC grants transit pre-arrest bail to Nikita Jacob

-
ALSO READ
Toolkit case: Lawyer, green activist move Bombay HC for transit bail
No interim relief for woman for offensive posts on Maharashtra CM
Bombay HC seeks state govt's reply on lawyers' plea to allow train commute
Bombay HC seeks govts' response on PIL over Uber's mobile app
Bombay HC says no to interim stay on fund transfer from temple trust
-
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted transit anticipatory bail to advocate Nikita Jacob, a suspect in a case registered by Delhi police in connection with the "toolkit" shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg over the ongoing farmers' protest.
Justice P D Naik gave Jacob three weeks' time to approach the court concerned in Delhi for relief.
On Tuesday, another suspect in the case, Shantanu Muluk, an engineer based in Maharashtra's Beed district, was also granted transit anticipatory bail for 10 days by the HC's Aurangabad bench.
Jacob and Muluk, who claim to be environmental activists, had approached the HC after a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrants against them.
According to the Delhi police, the two along with arrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, were allegedly involved in preparing the document and were in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements".
The Delhi police on Monday alleged that Ravi along with Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU