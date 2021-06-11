Tata Motors supplies 25 ambulances of total 115 to Gujarat government

-
ALSO READ
21% startups and MSMEs benefited from govt Schemes in 2020: Survey
Holistic plan needed to spur domestic funding for startups: Nasscom
The/Nudge, State Street launch $750,000 fund for Indian non-profit startups
Sharp rise in Micro VC investments as 566 startups get $341 mn in 3 years
Sebi eases listing norms for startups; alters regulations on delisting
-
Tata Motors has supplied 25 ambulances to the Health Department of Gujarat as a part of the larger order of 115 units.
The official vehicle inducting ceremony held in Gandhinagar was graced by dignitaries from the Gujarat state cabinet including Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Health Minister Kishor Kanani and Principal Secretary Jayanti S. Ravi.
Tata Motors won the bid under the Government e-Marketplace. The 25 ambulances can be adapted to cater to all types of patient transportation, including basic life support and advanced life support range.
The company will phase-wise supply the remaining 90 ambulance shells as per the contract.
"Tata Motors is firmly committed to bringing top-notch healthcare mobility solutions to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the country and support the governments in their fight against Covid-19 pandemic," said Vinay Pathak, Vice President for Product Line SCV at Tata Motors.
The ambulances are engineered for Covid-19 patient transportation with a driver partition. Its modular underpinnings and monocoque chassis in addition to independent suspension offer a smooth driving experience which is critical for swift transportation of patients.
Tata Motors offers a comprehensive range of ambulances -- from Magic Express Ambulance, Winger Ambulance and LP410 Ambulance with double stretcher.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU