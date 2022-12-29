JUST IN
Business Standard

Tata Sons chairman to head Maharashtra's new economic advisory body

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran will head the new Economic Advisory Council of Maharashtra, the state government said on Thursday

Topics
Tata Sons | Maharashtra | economy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran
Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran | Photo: Bloomberg

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran will head the new Economic Advisory Council of Maharashtra, the state government said on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the Legislative Council in Nagpur.

To make Maharashtra a trillion dollar economy, the state government is setting up an Economic Advisory Council, to be headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran," he said.

It will function as a private research organization with focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering and education, among others, Fadnavis added.

The government is also focusing on certain 'aspirational' regions to enhance the state's human development index, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 22:34 IST

