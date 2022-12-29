Tata Sons chairman to head Maharashtra's new economic advisory body

-
ALSO READ
Reform will propel fundamentals of India's performance: N Chandrasekaran
India well positioned to be fastest growing major economy: Chandrasekaran
Minority investors may seek higher dividend as Tata Sons posts huge profit
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran condoles death of Cyrus Mistry
What is driving consolidation at the Tata group?
-
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran will head the new Economic Advisory Council of Maharashtra, the state government said on Thursday.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the Legislative Council in Nagpur.
To make Maharashtra a trillion dollar economy, the state government is setting up an Economic Advisory Council, to be headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran," he said.
It will function as a private research organization with focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering and education, among others, Fadnavis added.
The government is also focusing on certain 'aspirational' regions to enhance the state's human development index, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 22:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU