JUST IN
Phagwara sugar mill workers hold protest over non-payment of salaries
At least 50 children ill after DPT vaccination; CMO says all recovered
Indore adjudged cleanest city for 6th consecutive time, Surat on 2nd
Top headlines: GST collections rise 26%, 5G launch in India and more
India's unemployment rate drops to 6.43% in September, shows CMIE
National Mission for Clean Ganga approves 14 projects worth Rs 1,145 cr
Kerala to implement projects worth Rs 97.77 crore in 'ayush' sector
5G rollout will benefit education sector in a big way: Dharmendra Pradhan
We cannot afford to lose sheen of insolvency law, says FM Sitharaman
He's very supportive': Bajrang Punia meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Phagwara sugar mill workers hold protest over non-payment of salaries
Business Standard

New bus routes going to be big relief to city commuters: Kailash Gahlot

Service on these new routes will start with 50 per cent deployment of buses. There will be three new routes on the Central Business District (CBD) Circulators

Topics
Kailash Gahlot | Buses | Delhi

Press Trust of India 

Kailash Gahlot Minister for transport and administrative reforms, Delhi
Kailash Gahlot Minister for transport and administrative reforms, Delhi

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said that with the start of new bus routes, the commuters will now be able to plan their journey better. The city government is starting trial runs on 26 new bus routes proposed under a route rationalisation study from Sunday.

Service on these new routes will start with 50 per cent deployment of buses. There will be three new routes on the Central Business District (CBD) Circulators, two on Super Trunk Routes, 18 on Primary, and three on Airport Service routes.

The routes under NCR and feeder routes, which were also part of the study done by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), will not be part of this trial for now. The wait is finally over. This is the beginning of a new phase of public transport towards our mission of making bus services more reliable and preferred mode of travel in the city.

With strict adherence to the schedules and availability of buses every five to 10 minutes on these trial routes, the citizens of Delhi can plan their journey to their offices, homes and more in a better way, Gahlot said. The proposed routes have been classified based on the function and operational level of services. The CBD Circulators are expected to improve connectivity between major business districts of Delhi. These routes will be operational at a frequency of five to 10 minutes.

The Trunk Routes will connect the CBDs with major hubs of the city. These routes will be operational at a frequency of five to 10 minutes. The Primary Routes will provide connectivity to the sub-CBDs from residential areas and other sub-CBDs.

These routes will be operational at a frequency of 10 to 20 minutes. The Airport Service Routes will connect the airport with major hubs of the city. These routes will be operational as airport express routes with a frequency of 10 minutes.

In August, after the review and go ahead for the implementation of the route rationalisation by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it was decided to start the trial run on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The government had also issued public notice last month to invite suggestions and feedback from all the stakeholders, which they can till November 21 on delhirrcell@gmail.com.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kailash Gahlot

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 19:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU