Team of senior officials deployed in Lucknow to oversee Covid-19 situation

Amid the worsening COVID-19 scenario in Lucknow, a team of senior officials were deployed on Sunday to bring the situation under control.
According to an order, Dr GS Bajpayee, additional director has been tasked to oversee the COVID-19 preparations in lucknow with immediate effect till May 31. The Chief Medical Officer, Additional CMO and other officials in COVID-19 duty will report to him.
To help Dr Vajpayee, three Joint Directors have also been deployed for COVID-19 management in Lucknow.
The COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated further with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself testing positive on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases yesterday with 2,61,500 fresh cases and 1,501 COVID-related deaths.
With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109. The active number of cases in the country stands at 18,01,316.
