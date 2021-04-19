Covid-19: Jharkhand seeks Centre's nod to import Remdesivir from Bangladesh

-
ALSO READ
USFDA approves first coronavirus treatment drug - antiviral remdesivir
Rajesh Tope seeks increase in Remdesivir production, reduction in price
Pharma firms cut Remdesivir injection prices on govt intervention: NPPA
Covid-19: Chhattisgarh govt orders 90,000 Remdesivir injections
Govt to double production of Remdesivir in 15 days: Union Minister
-
With the increasing demand of Remdesivir for critical patients in Jharkhand, the state government sought permission from the Centre to import 50,000 vials of the COVID-19 drug from a Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals company.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Cabinet Minister DV Sadanand Gowda asking for permission to import the supply as soon as possible.
"We had anticipated the second wave to be less virulent due to vaccination and herd immunity. But, on the contrary, a large proportion of patients are showing major symptoms and require hospitalisation and other such treatment protocols...Remdesivir is a vital medicine in the treatment protocol of a COVID-19 case. Unfortunately, there is an acute scarcity of the medicine in Jharkhand," read the letter.
The letter further said that the supply from Indian manufacturers fell short of the growing demand for the drug which led it to explore the international market for the medicine.
"Since we could not get the Remdesivir as per our requirement from Indian manufacturers, we started exploring the international market for procuring Remdesivir. We have been able to get a quotation from Bangladesh's Beximo pharmaceuticals for 50,000 vials of the drug which the Jharkhand government is willing to procure at the earliest in light of the pressing needs of the medicine," the letter added.
"In view of the above, I would request you to allow us to import and use the medicine from the said company," the letter concluded.
Earlier on Saturday, Soren urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence to issue necessary instructions for permitting the state government to deploy doctors and paramedics of the CPMFs and Military Hospitals for the treatment and management of COVID-19 patients.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU