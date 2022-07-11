Tejaswini scheme resulted in 37% reduction in street crimes: Delhi Police

-
The Delhi Police Sunday said their women-centric Tejaswini scheme has resulted in a decline of crime against women and an overall reduction of 37% in street crimes in sensitive areas of the Northwest district.
Under the scheme, which completes one year Sunday, 52 women beat constables were deployed in the crime-infested and sensitive areas of various police stations including JJ clusters of Jahangirpuri, Shakarpur and Pitampura residential areas, Bhalaswa village, market, mall complexes, metro stations, schools and colleges.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that these "Tejaswinis" are performing well in the field and are delivering excellent results in containing crime and criminals.
They have been instrumental in catching thieves, robbers, snatchers and eve-teasers, she said, adding they have recovered snatched, robbed and stolen mobile phones, illicit liquor, and illegal arms.
Most of them have been promoted recently and have taken up the role of investigating officers, the DCP said.
According to data provided by the officer, these women officers are investigating 15 cases and have disposed 183 complaints. They have also made arrest of five bootleggers, two robbers, three snatchers, four auto-lifters and 67 eve-teasers and molesters.
They have also recovered 12 stolen vehicles, seven mobile phones, 219 bottles of illicit liquor and six knives, according to the data.
The initiative was launched on July 10 last year in order to curb crime, especially against women and to ensure their safety and security as well as to instill confidence and encourage women residing, working or commuting in the jurisdiction of Northwest district, the senior police officer said.
"This initiative aimed to reach out to women belonging to all strata of society and female senior citizens. Also to safeguard the rights and dignity of women and children in the district, thus creating such conducive atmosphere where they feel at home while interacting with these women constables and share their issues and concerns," Rangnani said.
To mark one year of the Tejaswini scheme, the district will celebrate the week as Tejaswini Week' by visiting schools, colleges and organising self-defense and preventing 'crime against women' and cyber awareness programmes, the DCP said.
