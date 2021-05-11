Telangana announces 10-day lockdown from May 12 to prevent Covid infections

The government on



Tuesday decided to imposea 10-day in the state starting May 12, to prevent further spread of

According to an official release, the state cabinet decided to clamp a from 10 am on May 12 (Wednesday) for 10 days.

"However, there would be relaxation for all the activities from 6 AM to 10 Am daily," it said.

On Monday, Telangana's COVID-19 tally crossed half- a-million as 4,826 fresh cases were added while the toll stood at 2,771 with 35 more casualties.

The cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, it added.

