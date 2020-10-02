Telangana coronavirus update: 10 Covid-19 deaths, 2,009 new cases

Telangana clocked 2,009 fresh



cases, pushing the tally of infections to 1.95 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,145 with 10 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 293 fresh cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 173, Rangareddy 171, Karimnagar 114, Nalgonda 109, Khammam 104 and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 PM on October 1.

The bulletin said 54,098 samples were tested on October 1.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 31.04 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was 83,410, it said.

The number of people who recovered from the infectious disease on October 1 was 2,437, which is more than the number of fresh cases reported (2,009).

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.65 lakh, while 28,620 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 84.78 per cent, while it was 83.5 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.6 per cent at the national level.

