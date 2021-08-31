Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,217 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

-
-
Karnataka reported 1,217 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,49,445 and toll to 37,318, the Health department said on Tuesday.
The day also saw 1,198 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,93,715. Out of the 1,217 new cases reported on Tuesday, 287 were from Bengaluru Urban as the city saw 185 discharges and 7 deaths.
The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,386. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.94 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.05 per cent.
Out of the 25 deaths reported on Tuesday, 7 are from Bengaluru Urban followed by Dakshina Kannada (6), Mysuru (4), Kodagu (2) and others.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 287, followed by Dakshina Kannada (224), Udupi (150), Mysuru (127) and others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,37,837, followed by Mysuru 1,76,079 and Tumakuru 1,19,250. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,14,405, followed by Mysuru 1,72,696 and Tumakuru 1,17,518.
Cumulatively, a total of 4,34,74,538 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,28,657 were tested on Tuesday alone.
