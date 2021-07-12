Delhi records 45 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day rise in over a year

-
The national capital on Monday recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.
Delhi has recorded 14,35,128 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. Over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 25,018.
On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 53 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and three deaths.
On Saturday, it had logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death.
