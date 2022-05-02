No fireworks for Israeli Independence Day celebrations over PTSD concerns

-
ALSO READ
India at UNSC calls for elections in Libya, hopes issues resolve peacefully
UN Secretary-General Guterres calls for calm in Libya amid political strife
Coronavirus puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian militants in West Bank clashes
Novak Djokovic admits travel declaration had incorrect information
-
Israel's raucous Independence Day celebrations will be a little quieter this year.
Although fireworks are typically a mainstay at parties across the country, this year many of the glittering yet noisy displays have been cancelled over concerns by some military veterans who say the cracking and banging dredges up the horrors of battle, especially for those with post-traumatic stress disorder.
The barrage of fireworks is the same as a burst of gunfire for us, Ehud Amiton, a former soldier with PTSD who has worked to cancel the firework displays, told Israeli Army Radio Monday. We don't oppose the celebrations, we oppose the noise.
Israel marks 74 years since its creation on Thursday, and festivities begin the night before.
The country's main ceremony in Jerusalem, which usually boasts a grandiose fireworks finale will instead hold a silent pyrotechnic show. The seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv, where residents climb to rooftops to watch the glittering display, has also scrapped fireworks this year.
Israel's Culture Minister Chili Tropper announced last month that he was siding with the veterans, saying it was Israel's duty to respect the former fighters and recognize their struggle with PTSD, especially as the country marks its Independence Day.
For most Israelis fireworks maybe a nice image in the sky, but for them it is the sound of gunfire and battle, Tropper wrote on Facebook last month, announcing that this year's national ceremony would drop the fireworks. They have fought enough. They have paid a heavy price. This year we are reaching out to them.
Independence Day in Israel comes a day after it marks its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism. It is one of the most somber days on the calendar, as bereaved families visit cemeteries and the country comes to a standstill for a solemn moment to remember the dead. Restaurants, theaters and other entertainment venues close, and TV and radio broadcast melancholy music and stories about Israel's wars and the dead.
That melancholic mood ends abruptly in the evening with a burst of jubilant Independence Day celebrations, which usually include fireworks.
The decision to cancel fireworks in many cities drew criticism from some nationalists, who saw it as an attempt to scale back Israeli patriotism.
There is some interest here to temper Independence Day celebrations, Yair Netanyahu, the son of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a prominent nationalist voice, wrote on Twitter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU