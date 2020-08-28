Telangana: Health Minister seeks cooperation of RWAs to fight Covid-19

Telangana Health Minister Eatala



Rajender on Friday sought the cooperation of Resident Welfare Associations to address the social stigma towards COVID-19 patients and allow use of their facilities like community halls as isolation centres.

If such facilities are identified, the government would make efforts to supply food and medicines to the patients and not burden the RWAs, he said during a meeting with representatives of the associtions here.

The minister stressed the need for early detection of the disease to successfully treat it and added that the government was now testing around 60,000 samples per day.

Disapproving of exorbitant charges being collected by some private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, he urged people to make use of the services in government hospitals.

The Minister claimed that the fatality rate in the state was less than one per cent.

