Telangana logs 5,559 Covid-19 new cases; night curfew extended till May 15

: Telangana reported 5,559 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 4.87 lakh, while the toll stood at 2,666 with 41 more casualties, Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao said on Friday.

He said 8,061 patients recovered from the virus.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,13,445, he said, giving details as of 5 PM.

A government bulletin earlier in the morning, providing details as of 8 PM May 6, said the state has witnessed 5,892 fresh COVID-19cases and 46 deaths during the past 24 hrs.

Rao said 65,375 tests conducted on Friday and the cumulative number of testes stood at 1.34 crore.

Telangana has 71,308 active cases.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level, he said.

Rao said as there is a shortage of vaccine in the state, preference will be given to those who have taken the first dose and are due for the second jab.

According to him, as of now Telangana has 3,74,900 vaccines against the requirement of about 20 lakh by May end.

The official further said the state government has requested the Centre to modify CoWIN portal so that it allows those due for the second dose to be given preference.

A senior government official said vaccination for those aged above 45 years would temporarily be suspended till sufficient stocks are available.

Meanwhile, the State government extended the night till May 15 (5AM).

The government, while prohibiting social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural gathering, capped the number of members in marriages to 100 and 20 in case of funerals or last rites.

