Telangana CM announces reopening film theatres amid ongoing Unlock process

Telangana Chief Minister
K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that cinema theatres can reopen in view of the ongoing Unlock process, even as he said a film city on par with international standards would be set up on the city outskirts.
Rao, who was speaking in a meeting when top Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna called on him, said about 10 lakh people in the state depended on the film industry directly or indirectly and they have lost their livelihood due to COVID-19 -induced cancellation of shootings and closure of theatres.
Observing that COVID-19 recovery rate in the state was 91.88 per cent, he said theatres can be reopened and film shootings resume as per COVID-19 norms, according to an official release.
Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna said film shootings have been resumed as per the permission given earlier.
Rao said the state government would allot 1,500 to 2,000 acres of land for the film city project.
Rao instructed that a delegation of officials and film personalities should visit the film city in Bulgaria and prepare plans for the proposed film city in Hyderabad.
Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna donated Rs one crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively fo the CM Relief Fund towards the recent heavy rains and flood relief works on the occasion.
