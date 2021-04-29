Telangana logs 7,994 new coronavirus infection cases, 58 deaths in a day

-
Telangana reported7,994 fresh COVID-19 casestaking the tally to over 4.27 lakh while the toll stood at 2,208 with 58 more casualties, the state government said on Thursday.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,630, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (615) and Rangareddy (558), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 28.
The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,27,960 while with 4,009 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,49,692.
The state has 76,060 active cases and over 80 thousand samples were tested on Tuesday.
Cumulatively, over 1.28 crore samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was over 3.44 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 81.71 per cent, while it was 82.1 per cent in the country.
The state has 279 active micro containment zones.
According to a separate release, over 39.57 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 5.78 lakh got their second shot also as of April 28.
