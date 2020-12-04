Hyderabad polls: Counting begins; results likely to be announced in evening

-
ALSO READ
Hyderabad set to hold elections, polling to begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm
Game of the name
Will hand over 85,000 dignity houses in GHMC limits by Dec: Telangana Min
In pictures: 15 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad
Telangana: Heavy rains kill 15 in Hyderabad; people urged to stay indoors
-
Counting of votes in the
keenly-fought Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections began here at 8 AM on Friday.
The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has set up counting centres at 30 places in the city amid tight security arrangements for the process.
Out of the total 150 wards in the GHMC, polling was held for 149 wards on December 1 anda fresh poll was conducted on Thursday in one ward (Old Malakpet).
Repolling had to be conducted in the Old Malakpet ward after an error was noticed in the ballot paper during polling on December 1.
The polling on December 1 witnessed a 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh)turnout of voters out of the total 74.67 lakh electors.
Ballot papers were used for the election and consequently, the results are likely to be known in the evening.
The SEC had decided to conduct the election with ballot papers after consultation with major parties, the Health department in view of COVID-19 pandemic and keeping in view other relevant issues, it said earlier.
The lead-up to the polling witnessed a vociferous campaign by the parties.
Bolstered by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign to win the GHMC polls to boost its chances in the 2023 Assembly polls.
It has drafted its General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who has been its in-charge for Bihar, to supervise the poll preparations in Hyderabad.
Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya participated in the campaign.
The BJP highlighted the TRS's "alliance" with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean and transparent administration in the city.
The TRS, however, denied any alliance with the AIMIM.
The TRS campaign was led by its working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, while party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting.
The state's ruling party has deployed several state Ministers and legislators for canvassing in the city.
The Congress's poll battle was led by its state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Working President A Revanth Reddy (both MPs) and other senior leaders.
The TDP, once a major force in the state, sought to revive its fortunes highlighting the development witnessed in the city, including in the IT sector, during N Chandrababu Naidu's regime as Chief Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
The TRS and BJP leaders were engaged in a war of words.
BJP's Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar found himself in a row following his comments that his party would conduct a "surgical strike" in the old city here, if necessary, to send away Rohingyas and Pakistanis after it won the post of Mayor in the polls.
AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi in a poll campaign earned the wrath of his opponents by asking whether the 'samadhis' of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao, built on the Hussain Sagar lake bank, would be removed as he questioned the eviction drive against "poor people" residing near water bodies.
The polls in the city also assume political significance as 24 Assembly segments fall under the GHMC limits.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU