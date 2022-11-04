JUST IN
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar during protest
Central Vista: New building work going on at fast pace, says Hardeep Puri
NHRC summons chief secretaries of Delhi, 3 neighbours over air pollution
Prophet row: SC transfers all FIRs against Naveen Jindal to Delhi Police
Mumbai: Technical snag delays local trains on Western Rail's fast corridor
Morbi Municipality's Chief Officer suspended days after bridge collapse
Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 16.5 deg C; air quality 'severe'
Allahabad High Court takes note of rising dengue cases in Lucknow
Gopal Rai to convene high-level meet on GRAP stage 4 execution in Delhi
AQI continues to be severe in Delhi-NCR, stubble burning major share
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Remarketing adoption in India jumps 50% during festival season: Study
Business Standard

Terror funding case: ED attaches J-K separatist Shabir Shah's house

The Enforcement Directorate said it has attached Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah's Srinagar house

Topics
Shabir Shah | Jammu and Kashmir | Terrorsim

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

(File) Shabir Shah (Photo: PTI)
(File) Shabir Shah (Photo: PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah's Srinagar house as part of a money laundering probe linked to a case of fuelling terrorist activities in the union territory.

The house, worth Rs 21.80 lakh, is located in Botshah colony, Sanat Nagar, in Srinagar's Barzulla police station area, officials said.

The money laundering case against Shah stems from a FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in May 2017 against Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and others under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"Shabir Ahmad Shah was actively involved in the activities of fuelling unrest in Kashmir valley by way of stone pelting, processions, protests, bandhs, hartals and other subversive activities.

"He was involved in receiving funds from terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and other terrorists outfits based in Pakistan as well as from the Pakistani establishment through hawala and various other means and channels and these funds were then being used for fuelling and supporting militant activities in the Kashmir valley," the ED said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shabir Shah

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 18:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.