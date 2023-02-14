Textile minister discusses unutilised production capacity in man-made fibre

Union minister on Tuesday discussed high levels of unutilised production capacities of man-made fibre due to imports with stakeholders at a meeting here.

Holding the first meeting, the newly constituted Textile Advisory Group for Manmade Fibre (MMF) at Vanijya Bhavan, the minister said the government will expedite enforcement of all the Quality Control Order (QCO) on the MMF products.

"Goyal suggested that different segments of the value chain need to be supportive to each other's requirements and challenges for the holistic growth of the sector," an official statement said.

The textiles ministry stated that high levels of unutilised production capacities of man-made fibre due to import was discussed, adding that stakeholders suggested various possible solutions to strengthen and revamp the MMF value chain. The matters of import surge of cheap imports of PTA and MEG into India was also discussed.

Enforcement of QCO for polyester value chain viz. Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Monoethylene Glycol (MEG), polyester fibre and yarn to be done at the earliest to curb cheap and non-essential imports, the minister said.

Concerns regarding pricing of man-made fibre were addressed to the satisfaction of domestic MMF fibre manufacturers and downstream industries, the statement said.

