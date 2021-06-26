Thai PM orders one month closure of worker camps in Bangkok due to Covid

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday that temporary closure will be applied to specific clusters to stem domestic spreads of Covid-19.

Prayut said that construction worker camps in and surrounding provinces together with selected sites in four southern provinces will be closed down for a month effective from the upcoming Monday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

He further rejected pressure to put under a full lockdown despite increasing local infection rates.

The capital has suffered by far from the highest infections among all provinces in since the beginning of the third wave.

--IANS

int/rs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)