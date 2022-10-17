Thane commissioner appeals to people to vote in Citizen Perception Survey

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has appealed to residents of the city to vote in the Citizen Perception Survey-2022 which begins from November 1.

Bhangar made the appeal on Saturday while reviewing the Smart City Scheme with senior officials of the Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The votes can be registered online, a TMC release said.

The Citizen Perception Survey is a part of the central government initiative to create a guide system by increasing the participation of citizens while deciding the city planning policy in the Smart City scheme.

Under this scheme, collection of various forms of information related to the city starts from different departments.

The central government is evaluating the information and the best performing city will get a prize, the release said.

