DCW sends notice to police after men 'climb' walls of Miranda House

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city police and DU's Miranda House over allegations that men climbed the college walls to witness an open Diwali fest on the campus

Delhi University | Miranda House

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Swati Maliwal, DCW
Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city police and Delhi University's Miranda House over allegations that men climbed the college walls to witness an open Diwali fest on the campus and indulged in "cat-calling and sexist sloganeering".

DCW chief Swati Maliwal questioned the security arrangements made by the college during the event.

"Men are climbing walls to forcibly enter Diwali fest at Miranda House, one of the most popular colleges of Delhi. The women have made serious allegations of molestation and harassment. We are sending notices to Delhi Police and college administration. How did this hooliganism happen? What were the security arrangements in place?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The students of the prestigious all-women college shared multiple videos on social media in which some men are seen purportedly scaling the boundary wall, roaming around on the campus and raising slogans.

Police said no complaint regarding the incident has been received so far. However, they responded to the videos on social media and said "some students (3-4) were trying to enter the college" but they were stopped, and the October 14 Diwali programme remained "incident-free".

There was no response from the college administration despite repeated attempts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 10:21 IST

