World's top emitter China says it aims to go carbon neutral by 2060

-
ALSO READ
Geothermal springs in Himalayas release large amount of carbon dioxide
Env min official spoke about fall in global CO2 emissions: Govt clarifies
Chemical stocks extend rally; GHCL, Phillips Carbon surge 29% in a week
Google's lifetime net carbon footprint now zero, says Sundar Pichai
Apple aims to remove carbon emissions from supply chain, products by 2030
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country will aim to stop pumping additional carbon dioxide, the main global warming gas, into the atmosphere by 2060.
Xi's announcement during a speech Tuesday to the UN General Assembly is a significant step for the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases and was immediately cheered by climate campaigners.
Calling for a green revolution, Xi said the coronavirus pandemic had shown the need to preserve the environment.
Humankind can no longer afford to ignore the repeated warnings of nature, he said.
Citing the Paris Agreement that he and former US President Barack Obama helped forge in 2015, Xi said his country would raise its emissions reduction targets with vigorous policies and measures. We aim to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, he said.
Many countries have pledged they will aim to go carbon neutral by 2050, including the European Union.
The United States has so far not set such a goal. President Donald Trump, who once describing climate change as a hoax invented by China, has started the process of pulling the US out of the Paris accord.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU