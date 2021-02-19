Thane district's Covid-19 caseload rises by 506, death toll up by 5

With the addition of 506



positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,59,125, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of five more patients, the death toll in the district rose to 6,219.

The COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.40 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,49,268 patients have recuperated from the infection, which improved the recovery rate to 96.20 per cent.

There are 3,638 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 45,603, while the death toll is 1,202, another official said.

