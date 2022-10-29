Thane peon dismissed for demanding Rs 500 bribe to issue birth certificate

-
A peon with a ward office of the Thane Municipal Corporation has been dismissed for taking a bribe of Rs 500 to issue a birth certificate, an official said on Friday.
The complainant in the case had applied to the Majiwada-Manpada ward office of the TMC for a birth certificate after his wife gave birth to a daughter. The peon demanded a bribe of Rs 500. The man paid him but later tweeted about his experience. Taking a serious note of the issue, commissioner Abhijit Banger dismissed the peon, the civic official said.
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 08:24 IST
